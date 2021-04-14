Shah Rukh Khan posted an ‘apology’ tweet to KKR fans

Kolkata Knight Riders’ disappointing performance in the Indian Premier League against Mumbai Indians made KKR fans disappointed and Bollywood actor and KKR co-owner, Shah Rukh Khan also wasn’t happy with their performance. Shah Rukh took to Twitter to describe his ‘disappointment’ almost immediately after KKR’s 10-run loss to MI.

“Disappointing performance. to say the least @KKRiders apologies to all the fans!” the renowned Bollywood actor wrote. Kolkata lost by 10 runs to Mumbai Indians. However, Shah Rukh’s tweet went viral. At the time of publishing this story, his tweet had 10 thousand retweets, 7 thousand comments, and 7 thousand likes.