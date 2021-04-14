State government imposes curfew from 6pm to 6 am

State government had imposed stricter Covid-19 restrictions in the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. Rajasthan state government has imposed a night curfew in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus infection.

A 12-hour daily curfew – from 6 pm to 6 am – starting from Friday, across all cities has been imposed in the state. All markets must be closed by 5 pm daily. The state government has ordered to close all the educational and coaching institutions. Factories and bus stands will be exempt from this order. Weddings can have a maximum of 50 guests, as opposed to the earlier 100-guest cap. Public functions and sporting events will not be allowed.

The state reported 6,200 new Covid cases on Wednesday – including 1,325 from capital Jaipur.