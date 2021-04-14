‘Tika Utsav’: Day -3 – More than 25 lakh of COVID-19 vaccines administered

On Tuesday, more than 25 lakh vaccine doses were given on the third day of the ”Tika Utsav”, taking the aggregate number of vaccines given in the country so far to 11,10,33,925, the Union health ministry said.

On average, 45,000 COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) are working on any given day but 67,893 CVCs were operational on Tuesday, marking a rise of 21,000 working vaccination centres. Workplace vaccinations have also allowed a high output of beneficiaries, it said.

As per a provisional report till 8 PM, the aggregate number of COVID-19 vaccine doses distributed in the country stands at 11,10,33,925.

This comprises 90,48,079 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 55,80,569 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,01,33,706 frontline Workers (FLWs) who have taken the first dose and 50,09,457 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

Moreover, 3,55,65,610 and 8,17,955 beneficiaries aged between 45 and 60 have been given the first and second dose respectively, while 4,24,18,287 and 24,60,262 individuals aged above 60 have taken the first and second dose respectively.

In a provisional report, 25,00,883 vaccine doses had been given till 8 PM on Tuesday. Of these, 21,22,686 beneficiaries were given the first dose and 3,78,197 received the second dose, the ministry said, adding that final reports for the day would be completed by late night.

The countrywide vaccination drive was started on January 16 with the vaccination of HCWs. The vaccination of FLWs started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination began on March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with particularised comorbid conditions.

India started vaccination for all people aged above 45 from April 1.