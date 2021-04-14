Try these simple exercises for people with arthritis

Losing excess body weight and hard fat when you suffer from arthritis is quite a challenging one. The most common way to lose weight is to do strenuous exercise. But if you have a bone disease it is impossible. Losing weight has many benefits, such as controlling your blood sugar and maintaining good cholesterol. Try these 5 exercises that are ideal for gout patients to reduce excess body fat.

Walking

Walking every day reduces the stress on your joints compared to running. Walk on comfortable, walkable areas and meadows to apply the least possible pressure to your knees.

Yoga

Yoga helps a lot to lose weight and reduce inflammation around the joints. It improves mobility and boosts the immune system. In addition, it helps the body to achieve flexibility and better mobility.

Tai chi

Tai Chi is an important type of Chinese martial art. Tai Chi not only helps us to lose weight but also reduces the pain associated with arthritis. This includes slow and gentle movements that strengthen your body.

Stretching

Stretching your muscles helps improve flexibility. You can use stretching straps to stretch your arms and legs easily. But do not overdo it. Do only low-intensity stretching exercises.

Chair exercises

Exercising with a chair can help increase the body’s mobility without straining your joints. The easiest exercise to do with a chair is to sit with your feet on the floor and then sit up again a few seconds after getting up. Do this exercise for one minute every day.