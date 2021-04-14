Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath tests positive for Covid 19.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.The chief minister had isolated himself on Tuesday after at least three members in his team had tested positive for coronavirus over the past few days.

He announced in a tweet that,“Experiencing the starting symptoms of Covid, I got myself tested and my report is positive. I have self-isolated and am following the advice of doctors. I am carrying out all my work virtually. All activities in the state are going on as usual. All those who have come in contact with me in the past few days should get themselves tested and take precautions and that some officials in his office had tested and since they had been in touch with him, he had isolated himself.

The three who had tested positive included additional chief secretary SP Goyal whose result came on Tuesday, special secretary Amit Singh who tested positive a few days earlier and OSD to CM Abhishek Kaushik, who tested positive on Monday.Earlier on Wednesday, former UP CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also tested for Covid-19.

More than a dozen senior IAS officers, along with several state government employees and a few hundred doctors and health workers are down with the virus.The second wave of the pandemic has hit the state hard with Lucknow reporting over 5,300 cases.