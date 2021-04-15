BMC to convert two 5-star hotels into COVID centres

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday approved two five-star hotels in Mumbai to be used as Covid-19 care centres for non-critical patients. The decision was made in the wake of an unprecedented spike in Covid-19 cases in the city.

The decision comes three days after BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal told news agency PTI that the Maharashtra government has decided to set up three ‘jumbo field hospitals’ in Mumbai and to convert certain four-star and five-star hotels into Covid-19 care centres for patients. The city’s health infrastructure is struggling to cope up with the massive corona patient load.

BMC said a total of 42 beds will be made available for the purpose. The InterContinental hotel in Marine Drive will have 22 beds and the Trident Hotel in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) will have 20 beds. BMC also said if the need arises more hotels can be used for admitting such patients in the coming days.

The bed occupancy rates in Mumbai have already crossed 80%. More than 98% of Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and ventilator beds are fully occupied.