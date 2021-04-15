Canada Plans to Grant Permanent Residency to 90,000 Students, Foreign Workers

The Canadian Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marco Mendicino on Wednesday announced that Canada is planning to grant permanent residency to more than 90,000 foreign students and workers who helped treat patients during the pandemic.

The programme is effective from May 6. The immigration department will start accepting up to 50,000 applications from health care and other essential workers and 40,000 applications from international students who graduated from a Canadian institution.

Workers with at least one year of work experience in health care sector and dozens of other sectors deemed essential like grocery store cashiers and shelf stockers, to truck drivers and farm workers will come under this programme. International students who have completed an eligible Canadian post-secondary program within the last four years are eligible to apply.

Immigration Minister said the measure should help Canada reach its target of welcoming more than 400,000 immigrants this year, compensating for a drop in immigration last year when the border was closed.

During a news conference, he told, “The pandemic has shown a bright light on the incredible contributions of newcomers. These new policies will help those with temporary status to plan their future in Canada, play a key role in our economic recovery and help us build back better.” “Your status may be temporary, but your contributions are lasting — and we want you to stay,” he added.