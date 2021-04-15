Commodity Market: Gold prices slips down

The price of gold had declined in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures rose 0.28% to Rs.46,737 per 10 gram. Silver surged 0.17% to Rs.67,752 per kg. In the previous session, gold had dropped 0.75% while silver had edged 0.14% lower.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has slipped down by Rs. 80 and reached at Rs. 34,960 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4370.

In the international market, the price of spot gold rose 0.2% to US dollar 1,738.96 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.5% to US dollar 25.53 and platinum gained 0.5% to US dollar 1,176.