Covid19: Indian variant of virus causing surge in cases

The massive spurt in Covid-19 cases in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad could possibly be because of the fast-spreading Indian variant of the virus, called B.1.617 variant of SARS-CoV-2. It carries two mutations, E484Q and L452R, which are usually found in coronavirus variants, but have been found together for the first time in India. According to the Central Government. Last month, the two strains were discovered in Yavatmal and Amravati. These variants have been found in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, resulting in the recent spurt in Covid-19 cases in many of these states.

Delhi has a mix of strains with double mutations as well as of the UK strain. In nearby Punjab, 80 per cent of those infected with the virus were found to have the British strain.