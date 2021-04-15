Eight Pakistani nationals held with 30 kg of drugs off Gujarat coast

Based on particular information, a joint team of the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad and the Indian Coast Guard caught the boat with eight Pakistan nationals and 30 kilos of heroin.

The Coast Guard reported that the Pakistani boat was seized close to the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) in the Indian waters.

The Coast Guard said the plan was carried out in coordination with the ATS Gujarat.

A Coast Guard official said that the boat that is still at the sea will be brought to the shore for a joint investigation by various security agencies of the country. And the boat will be completely inspected for any more secret items.