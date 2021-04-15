Elections to three Rajya Sabha seats in Kerala will be held on April 30

The Election Commission (EC) declared polls to three Rajya Sabha seats on April 30, 2021. The Chief Electoral Officer and Assembly Secretary received communication in this regard from the Election Commission.

The three Rajya Sabha seats that fall vacant on April 21, with the retirement of Vayalar Ravi (Congress), KK Ragesh (CPM), and Abdul Vahab (IUML) will go to the polls on April 30. The notification for the elections was issued on Tuesday. Nominations can be filed by the candidates till April 20. The scrutiny of nominations will be held on April 21 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination is on April 23. Elections are scheduled to be held from 9 am to 4 pm on April 30. Chief Electoral Officer is the main observer in the elections.

Counting of votes for the 140 member Kerala Legislative Assembly which was held on April 6, 2021, will take place on May 2.