F 9 trailer released, this time its John Cena against Vin diesel

Dominic Toretto and his family of vigilantes will have a hard time dealing with the new baddie, as John Cena takes on the gang of notorious car-drivers. Starting the final trilogy for The Fast Saga before it wraps up with The Fast and Furious 11, F9 will pit Dominic Toretto against family with his estranged brother Jakob who will be the narrative’s main antagonist. Making him more dangerous other than his burning desire to kill Dom is the fact that he’s backed by cyberterrorist Cipher, who was first introduced in The Fate of the Furious. Jakob (John Cena) is the new antagonist and is shown to be Dominic’s long lost brother who is raising the bar for action and adrenaline rush that is synonymous with the Fast & Furious 9 franchise.