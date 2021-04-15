Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down against US dollar

The domestic currency the Indian rupee has slipped down against the US dollar in the forex market. As per the market experts, the negative trend in the Indian share market, concerns over rising Covid-19 cases and foreign fund outflows has weighed upon the Indian rupee .

At the interbank foreign exchange, Indian rupee opened sharply lower at 75.19 against the dollar, and lost further ground to quote at 75.22, a fall of 17 paise over its previous close. The India rupee on Monday had closed at 75.05 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading slightly higher by 0.02 per cent to 91.69.