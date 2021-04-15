Gujarat: At Civil hospital ambulances queued up with Covid patients

The Gujarat government on Wednesday witnessed the long queue of ambulances carrying COVID-19 patients seen outside the civil hospital, saying the admission of patients is being carried out as per the protocols which just cannot be discarded.

The government said it was improper to link the queue with the effectiveness of the civil hospital in handling the situation.

The civil hospital campus in the Asarva area of the city houses a dedicated 1,200-bed hospital for COVID-19 patients.

From the last week itself, a long queue of ambulances carrying coronavirus positive patients has been seen outside the hospital building.

At the time of a hearing on the overall pandemic situation in the state, the Gujarat High Court recently observed that “over 40 ambulances were found queued up outside the civil hospital”.