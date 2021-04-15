India records biggest one day hike in corona cases

India records over 2,00,739 new corona infections biggest jump ever since the start of the pandemic started. India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases surged to 1,40,74,564 while the recoveries have surged to 1,24,29,564, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death count increased to 1,73,123 with 1,038 new fatalities. Delhi’s biggest crematorium, Nigambodh Ghat, the number of cremations have gone up from 15 per day to over 30 as COVID-19-related deaths in the national capital continue to rise.

Delhi recorded 104 deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday, the highest since November 20. The same day, India recorded 1,027 deaths, the highest daily count since October 18 when 1,033 deaths were recorded.