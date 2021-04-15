Indian Rapunzel chops off her hair after 12 years. Watch

Guinness World Record holder Nilanshi Patel has chops off her hair after 12 years. Nilanshi holds the record for having the longest-hair teenager in the world. According to Guinness World records, Nilanshi Patel had her hair measured for the last time in July 2020, right before her 18th birthday. It had reached the length of 200 centimeters after which she was awarded the title of longest hair ever on a teenager.

The girl called Gujarat’s Rapunzel has decided to cut her long locks. “I’m so excited and a little bit nervous because I don’t know how I’m looking in the new hairstyle… so let’s see what happens, but I hope it’s going to be amazing,” Nilanshi says in the video, just before her haircut. “Teen Rapunzel Finally Gets Hair Cut – Guinness World Records. What a transformation! Longest haired teenager Nilanshi Patel has finally had a dramatic haircut, for a stunning new look,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.