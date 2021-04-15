Know more about these unique iced coffees which are getting viral now

Coffee more than a beverage is a whole other feeling altogether. Having a sip of the refreshing drink is an absolute pleasure. The coffee flavours are plenty, and it is a task to choose from the tonnes of coffee varieties, brewing techniques, degrees of roasting and even the strength of the coffee beans. If you are acoffee addict then this iced coffee platter consists of five different flavours can spoil yourself with. Have a look:

This iced coffee platter going on viral on Twitter, which received over 235k likes and more than 40k retweets. Many caffeine-addicted users wanted to know where the iced coffee platter was from, and the exact location where they could try it too. Users who commented on the post says that it is available at a US coffeehouse and restaurant called ‘Jojo Coffeehouse’.

The mouth-watering iced coffee platter comes on a wooden board with five different flavours. Each flavour is mentioned in a list on the left, and the numbers correspond to the glasses on the right. The flavours included in the various iced coffees are a classic Latte, a bittersweet Mocha, a white Mocha with whipped cream, a chilled cold brew and a sweet Caramel Macchiato. The helping of the iced coffees was also generous and indeed seemed to be the ultimate indulgence for coffee lovers.