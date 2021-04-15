Mobile network signals from Pakistan detected in Himachal’s Dharamshala

Chandigarh: Pakistani mobile network was detected near Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh. The Pakistan mobile network was found in the Kangra district. The Kangra district administration has brought the matter to the notice of the Telecommunications Department. The presence of the Pakistan Mobile Network was discovered by trekkers who came to Kareri Lake as part of a tour. Kareri Lake is located at an elevation of 2,900 m above sea level. The lake is located at a distance of about 26 km from the district headquarters Dharamshala.

Tourists told police that their phones did not receive the signal due to the high altitude and subsequently they received Pakistani mobile network. In addition to receiving signals, the timing of their mobile phones also changed. Tourists also informed the authorities that the time on the phones has changed from Indian Standard Time to Pakistan Standard Time. The mobile signal between the two countries is only 500 meters from the India-Pakistan border. However, it is not clear how the Pak signal was received in the Indian territory, which is 140 km away.