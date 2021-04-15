Week end curfew declared in Delhi amid raising Covid cases

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced weekend curfew in Delhi to break the COVID-19 transmission chain. speaking to the media he said this is to curb the transmission of virus.

Highlights from the press conference:

“Essential services will not be curtailed during the weekend curfew.

“Only takeaway services in Delhi restaurants, dine-in operations to remain closed.

“There are no shortage of beds in the Capital. There are over 5,000 beds in the Capital. Please do not insist on a hospital of your choice.

“I request the media to restrain from showing statistics of beds available at hospitals.

“During the weekdays, people have to step out to earn their livelihood. But over weekend, people can avoid going out for entertainment and other activities.

“We will issue curfew passes for essential services and for those who are attending weddings over the weekend.

“Malls, gyms, spas and auditoriums will be shut from now on. Cinema halls can run with 30% occupancy only.

“Weekly markets: only one weekly market per day, per zone will be allowed to open.

“Imposing these restrictions right now are very important and I hope everyone will cooperate with the government. We will also be enhancing our enforcement drive to ensure people are maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.”