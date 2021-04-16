15-day old baby dies of Covid-19

A 15-day old baby has died due to coronavirus infection. The baby girl died at Diamond Hospital in Surat, Gujarat. The baby girl was born on April 1. The infant was born with the infection . Her mother was also tested positive for Covid-19. The baby was on ventilator support.

The child’s mother was shifted to another hospital. The hospital administration has shifted the baby to intensive treatment and was also administered remdesivir injection when her condition started deteriorating.