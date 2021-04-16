DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

15-day old baby dies of Covid-19

Apr 16, 2021, 11:43 pm IST

A 15-day old baby has died due to coronavirus infection. The baby girl died at Diamond Hospital in Surat, Gujarat. The baby girl was born on April 1. The infant was born with the infection . Her mother was also tested positive for Covid-19. The baby was on ventilator support.

The child’s mother was shifted to another hospital. The hospital administration has  shifted the baby to  intensive treatment and was also administered remdesivir injection when her condition started deteriorating.

