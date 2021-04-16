Ace badminton player Jwala Gutta getting married,know with whom here.

Jwala Gutta was a bronze medalist at the 2011 World Championships, and she has repeatedly made the nation proud on the global badminton circuit. She will now be looking to start a fresh chapter in life with her cricketer-turned-actor boyfriend Vishnu Vishal.

Actor-producer Vishnu Vishal and ace badminton player Jwala Gutta announced that they will get married on April 22 later this month. The couple got engaged in September last year. The celebrity couple which has been dating for quite some time now took to their verified social media accounts to announce their wedding date. The time has finally come as the couple who got engaged in September 2020, have decided to take their relationship to the next level.

The 14-time National Champion was taken by surprise when Vishnu Vishal proposed to her on 7th September at midnight last year, which happens to be Jwala’s birthday. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation about their marriage date.

When Jwala shared pictures from her bachelorette party last month, and recently threw a bridal showers party for family and close friends in Hyderabad, it was apparent that it’s just a matter of time before the couple enter wedlock.

While Jwala is overseeing all the arrangements of the pre-wedding celebrations, Vishnu is expected to reach Hyderabad next week after wrapping up the shooting of his film, Mohandas. Apparently, the couple earlier thought of hosting a wedding reception, but looks like the current situation has prompted them to drop the plan.

Aryan is Vishal’s son with his previous marriage with actor Rajini Natraj. Jwala, too, was married earlier to four-time national singles badminton player Chetan Anand, from 2005 to 2011. Jwala and Vishal had confirmed their relationship around two years ago.