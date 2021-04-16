Covid-19: Highest ever single-day spike in Delhi and Maharashtra

According to government data, Maharashtra and Delhi on Friday reported their biggest-ever single-day surge in coronavirus cases. This makes the country logged over 2 lakh Covid cases for the second consecutive day.

As Delhi reported 19,486 Covid cases in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra recorded 63,729 infections.

141 deaths are reported in Delhi, which is its biggest one-day Covid death count. The city’s active cases have increased to highest-ever 61,000. The improvement rate has fallen to 90.94 per cent.

Delhi’s positivity rate was 19.69 per cent and 12,649 Covid patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. Approximately 99,000 coronavirus tests were conducted in the city during the period.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, reported 398 deaths in the last 24 hours. 45,335 patients were discharged.

Out of 2,33,08,878 laboratory samples, 37,03,584 have been tested positive (15.89%) for the virus until today, the state government said in a statement.

Currently 35,14,181 people are in-home quarantine and 25,168 people are in institutional quarantine