Covid-19: The major fact of how this virus spreads established

On the basis of a new study published today in the medical journal Lancet has confirmed the airborne theory of Coronavirus spreading, giving some clarity to the health community on the ways the deadly virus spreads. It is faithful, strong evidence that the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, is mainly transmitted through the air, says the Lancet study. The six experts who have conducted the study said public health measures that fail to treat the virus as predominantly airborne leave people unprotected and allow the virus to spread. “The evidence supporting airborne transmission is overwhelming, and evidence supporting large droplet transmission is almost non-existent,” said one of the experts. “It is urgent that the World Health Organization and other public health agencies adapt their description of transmission to the scientific evidence so that the focus of mitigation is put on reducing airborne transmission,” Jose-Luis Jimenez, an author of the study, added.

Evidence to support the predominance of the airborne route: