Covid-19 Update: 613 new recoveries reported in Qatar

978 new coronavirus cases along with 613 recoveries and 10 new deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include, 772 contacts of active cases and 206 travel related.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached at 194,930. The overall recoveries now stands at 172,598. The death toll is at 367. At present there are 21,965 active cases in Qatar.

31 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 481 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU. There are 176 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 1,446.

12175 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours. In this 5617 people were tested for the first time. Till now 183,0688 Covid-19 tests were conducted in Qatar.

26,457 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 1,209,648.