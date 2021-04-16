Covid-19 Update; District administration imposes weekend lockdown

Administration has imposed stricter Covid-19 restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection. Chandigarh administration has imposed stricter Covid-19 restrictions.

The administration has imposed weekend lockdown. The weekend lockdown will remain effective in the district from Friday 10 pm onwards to Monday 5 am. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore. Only essential services will be allowed during the lockdown period.

Night curfew has already been imposed in the city from 10 pm to 5 am. There is also a restriction on gatherings with 200 people for outdoor events and 100 for indoor in Chandigarh.