Covid-19 update: Recovery rate drops in India

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has dropped in India. The recovery rate dropped to 87.80%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, 2,17,353 new Coronavirus cases along with 1,185 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. This is the second straight day that the country recorded over 2 lakh new cases and the sixth straight day of over 1.5 lakh daily cases. The total number of confirmed cases reached at 1,42,91,917. The active cases have increased to 15,69,743, comprising 10.98 per cent of the total infections.

The death toll stands at 1,74,308. A total of 11,72,23,509 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered across the country. 26,34,76,625 samples have been tested up to April 15 with 14,73,210 samples being tested on Thursday.