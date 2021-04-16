Delhi: Government launches week-long Ambedkar Kala festival

In regard to the 130th birth anniversary of the social reformer Babasaheb Ambedkar the Delhi government, on Wednesday, started the Babasaheb Ambedkar Digital Kala Festival, officials said here.

As per the statement, the Delhi government’s Department of Art, Culture and Languages (ACL) has begun the first edition of the festival, which will be a week-long exhibition.

For such a festival, the Delhi government seeks to uphold the teachings of Baba Saheb Ambedkar in the people, especially the youth in the city, it said.

Considering the launch, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “The Delhi government is constantly striving to promote the values and teachings of Babasaheb Ambedkar, along with the contributions made by him in framing India’s Constitution. Such events will instill and encourage a sense of pride in the people, while they work around the theme of equality for all.”

The comment said participants are required to upload their content on Instagram, Twitter or YouTube and tag ACL to participate.

Later, they would be required to send a social media link of their submission, and a brief summary of their work to [email protected]

The sections of the submissions include reels/short video format, poetry/song/rap, or visual arts, the statement said.

Winners of the contest will be announced on May 1. The winner will be awarded ?75,000, the first runner-up will get ?50,000 and the second runner-up ?25,000, it added.