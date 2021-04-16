Haj Committee of India announces important decision regarding Haj pilgrimage

The Haj Committee of India (HCI) has announced an important decision. HCI has announced that only vaccinated people will be allowed to go for the annual Haj pilgrimage . The decision was taken according to the directives from the Saudi Arabian Health Ministry and the Indian Consulate-General in Jeddah.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia announces new rules for foreign Umrah pilgrims

Indian pilgrims who have applied for the Haj 2021 must take the first dose of the vaccine on their own now so they can be administered the second dose before departure. The outgoing flights for pilgrims will start from mid-June. HCI CEO Maqsood Ahmed Khan has said this.