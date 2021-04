Indian ambassador: India to receive Sputnik V vaccine this month

Bala Venkatesh Varma, Indian Ambassador to Russia, on Thursday said that the first batch of Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V will be delivered to India in April.

“What we heard from companies is that by (the end of) this month, the first shipment will take place and the production will be (launched) there in May and slowly increase,” Bala Venkatesh told reporters, as quoted by Russian news agency Sputnik.

The volume of vaccine production in India will be gradually increasing and may exceed 50 million doses per month, Venkatesh said.

The Sputnik vaccine emergency use approval by India will open up a new dimension in the special partnership, Russian Deputy Envoy to India Roman Babushkin had said on Wednesday.

“As far as Sputnik vaccine approval is concerned, this is a very significant step because it will open up a new dimension in our special privileged strategic partnership. It would definitely support efforts of vaccination in India,” Babushkin had said.