IPL 2021: CSK gets 6-wicket win over Punjab Kings

Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings gets a 6-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab in today’s IPL match. Batting on 107, Chennai won the toss and elected to bat. Deepak Chahar, who took four wickets for Punjab, was instrumental in Chennai’s victory. Batting on a relatively small target, Chennai lost opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (5) early in the innings. Moeen Ali (46) and Faf du Plessis (36 *) were the third batsmen to help Chennai win the match.

Suresh Raina was out for 8 and Ambati Rayudu for zero. Earlier, Punjab lost the toss and opted to bat first, losing five wickets for 26 runs. Only four Punjab batsmen managed to cross the two-wicket mark. KL Rahul (5), Mayank Agarwal (0), Chris Gayle (10), Deepak Hooda (10), and Nicholas Pooran (0) were the other notable contributors to Shah Rukh Khan’s total. For Chennai, Deepak Chahar took 4 wickets for 13 runs in 4 overs.