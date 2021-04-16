Priyanka Chopra’s new restaurant in New York includes Malabar dishes on the menu

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra is a Bollywood actress who has ventured into business along with cinema. Priyanka Chopra started a gigantic Indian restaurant in the heart of New York City. The restaurant, called Sona, serves Malabar dish Thalassery Biryani to North Indian dish Golgappa. Famous chef Hari Nayak is the star in Priyanka’s restaurant ‘Sona’.

The restaurant is a joint venture leadership of her friends Maneesh Goyal and David Rabin, designed by Melissa Bowers. She also shared a few pictures from a prayer ceremony back in September 2019. The restaurant promises a wide range of Indian delicacies. “SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavors I grew up with,” the actor had earlier shared on Instagram. In fact, the restaurant also gave us a sneak peek into one of its signature dishes on social media. SONA’s exotic menu, for instance, includes kofta korma in cashew sauce served with chilli cheese naan, prepared by chef Hari Nayak.