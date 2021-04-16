Rajasthan: Weekend curfew from today 6 pm to Monday 5 am

In view of rising COVID-19 cases, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday night announced a weekend curfew in the state from 6 pm on April 16 to 5 am on April 19.

For announcing the fresh restrictions and for appealing to people to follow COVID-19-proper conduct at all times, the Chief Minister took to Twitter.

The decision was announced on the day when Rajasthan registered 33 COVID-19 deaths and a record 6,658 new cases of the disease.

The services that are exempted from the curfew are banking and LPG services, and fruit, vegetable and milk vendors.

Mr Gehlot is of the opinion that if strict steps are not taken in time, the situation may worsen like some other states which are witnessing an extensive wave in infections.

Activities related to the election in Sahara (Bhilwara), Sujangarh (Churu) and Rajsamand assembly constituencies, where by-polls will be held on Saturday, are also be exempted.