Uddhav Thackeray thanks PM Modi after centre allows Mumbai’s Haffkine to produce Covaxin

CM Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for granting Maharashtra government-owned Haffkine Institute to produce Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, on the basis of the transfer of technology.

An announcement regarding the approval was shared through the official Twitter page by the Maharashtra government.

“The Dept of Science and Technology, Government of India, has granted approval to Haffkine Institute to produce Bharat Biotech”s Covaxin vaccine on a transfer of technology basis,” CMO Maharashtra tweeted.

“CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has thanked Prime Minister for approving this request,” it said.

The request for the Centre to allow the Haffkine Institute to produce Covaxin was put forward earlier by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Covaxin is now being manufactured by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech.

With over 26.02 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered till 8 pm on Thursday, the total doses against the coronavirus given in the country have crossed 11.74 crores.

Maharashtra continued to report severe COVID-19 figures on Thursday with 61,695 new COVID-19 cases and 349 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 36,39,855, including 29,59,056 recoveries and 59,153 deaths, as per the state health department,

In the states, there are currently 6,20,060 active cases that are the highest record than any other states.