Union Minister suggests Tesla to start its production in India soon

Union Road Transport & Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday suggested that the American electric car makers Tesla has a golden opportunity to set up its manufacturing facility in India given the country’s thrust on e-vehicles. Speaking to the media the Union Minister said “I will suggest them (Tesla) that it will be golden opportunity for them to start manufacturing facility in India because as the automobile components are concerned, already Tesla is taking a lot of components from the Indian manufacturers. So there will be availability.” “So in the interest of Tesla, I suggest them that you start manufacturing as early as possible. It will be beneficial for you,” Gadkari added. “They can export a lot of vehicles from India and as compared with the other countries, it will be economically viable,” the minister said.

The minister emphasised that India has the potential to become the largest EV (electric vehicle) producer in the world in the next five years.