Watch this viral video of an elderly couple had a happy reunion after 8 months apart

The pandemic has disrupted the lives of many people around the world. A heartwarming video of an elderly couple uniting months after separation due to the virus has brought cheer among netizens. The video of the reunion of an elderly couple who have been separated for eight months is now going viral.

Mary Davis, 89, last saw Gordon, her husband of 68 years, when he was moved into a care home last year and had been unable to visit him due to lockdown restrictions. As the video proceeds, both of them are seen inching closer, hugging and kissing, as they engage in an emotional reunion. One particular moment from the clip, which struck the chords of people’s heart features both of them saying ‘I love you’ as soon as they see each other.