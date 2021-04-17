DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

3 workers killed, 4 injured as wall collapses at power loom factory

Apr 17, 2021, 03:12 pm IST

In a tragic incident, at least 3 workers  were killed and 4 others were injured as a a wall collapsed at a power loom factory.  The accident took place at Tukaram Compound in Katai area in Bhiwandi town  in  Thane district, Maharashtra.

“The compound wall of a power loom factory, which was undergoing repair work, collapsed. Three workers got buried alive, while four others suffered injuries in the incident,” chief of Thane Municipal Corporation’s Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Santosh Kadam, said.

The  deceased were  identified as Mansukh Bhai (45), Ranchod Prajapati (50) and Bhagwan Jadhav, (55).

