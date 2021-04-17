3 workers killed, 4 injured as wall collapses at power loom factory

In a tragic incident, at least 3 workers were killed and 4 others were injured as a a wall collapsed at a power loom factory. The accident took place at Tukaram Compound in Katai area in Bhiwandi town in Thane district, Maharashtra.

“The compound wall of a power loom factory, which was undergoing repair work, collapsed. Three workers got buried alive, while four others suffered injuries in the incident,” chief of Thane Municipal Corporation’s Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Santosh Kadam, said.

The deceased were identified as Mansukh Bhai (45), Ranchod Prajapati (50) and Bhagwan Jadhav, (55).