67 healthcare workers tests coronavirus positive

67 frontline healthcare workers had been tested positive for coronavirus infection. The cases were reported from Dehradun, Tehri, Haridwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts in Uttarakhand. This was confirmed by Dr. SK Gupta, Director of State Medical and Health Department.

Meanwhile, many pilgrims who attended the Kumbh Mela in the state had tested Covid-19 positive. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today said the ongoing Kumbh in Haridwar should now have symbolic participation due to the COVID-19 crisis.