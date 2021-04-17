Bride gives tip to the waitress who spilled gravy on her mother-in-law’s dress on the wedding day

Wedding day is a time of great celebration and joy. Most of the people try to be noticed at the party by wearing beautiful dresses. But what if the bride tipped the waitress who dropped the curry on her mother-in-law’s dress, who looked more beautiful than her on her wedding day? Tik Tok user Chloe_beeee shared the funny video that happened while working as a serving lady for a wedding. While serving the meal, a hot pot of curry fell on the body of the groom’s mother. The curry was hot but luckily they did not get burnt.

As their house was close, they went and changed their clothes. TikTok user Chloe shared how she worked at a silver service and was “too clumsy” and used to drop things every once in a while. “It was the only wedding I ever served and I accidentally spilt a whole boat of gravy onto the lap of the mother-in-law of the bride,” she said She continued, “It was hot and it was everywhere and it didn’t burn her, thank God. She had to go and get changed at home, so she had to actually drive and go and get changed, luckily they were all local.” She added, “The bride came over to me and shook my hand and she thanked me. She said my mother-in-law should not have been wearing white to my wedding day and then she gave me a £55 tip and if I see her in town now we still say hi.”