British couple renovates a school bus they bought into a luxury home. Have a look

Lucy Stevens, 31, of British descent, and her partner, Glen Carloss, 34, bought a school bus before the lockdown. It’s not just about nostalgic love towards their old-school buses, but it is a memory of their love affair too. But their plan was not to keep this bus as a school bus. Now, this is a small house, Tiny Home on Wheels. The house can comfortably accommodate up to four people. Inside the bus, there is a toilet, a movie room, a bedroom, and everything for a family to live in comfort. The interiors are modern. There is a fridge in the kitchen and an indoor working shower in the bathroom. Only the interiors of the bus are changed. The exterior retains the appearance of a yellow school bus.

They replaced the bus for 50,000, or more than Rs 50 lakh. But it is not their plan to make it their home. With the profit of renting, they will convert other school buses into houses. Lucy told, ‘This is a once in a life time opportunity to own a completely one-of-a-kind skoolie shipped all the way from New York and now fully the UK registered. Alternatively, why not use it as an Airbnb business in what could be the busiest year ever in the UK for holiday rentals? This unique vehicle will have everyone talking and wanting to see it.