Covid 19: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and many other leaders tests coronavirus positive

As the viral disease continued to rise in the country, Union minister Prakash Javadekar, along with several prominent leaders, tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Friday.

Javadekar, who handles the information and broadcasting, and environment portfolios, made the people who might have been exposed to him get tested. “I have tested #COVID positive today. All those who have come in contact with me in the last 2-3 days may please get themselves tested,” he tweeted.

A few days back, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa also tweeted that he has tested positive for the viral disease.

“Upon having mild fever, today I got tested for Covid-19 and my report has come out positive. Although I am doing fine, I am being hospitalised based on the advise of doctors,” the Bharatiya Janata Party leader tweeted. The 78-year-old was earlier hospitalised in August last year after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal has tested positive.

Through a tweet, the Congress general secretary said, “I have tested +ve for #COVID19 today morning.” “Anyone who has come in contact with me in the last 5 days, please self-isolate & take necessary precautions,” 53-year-old Surjewala, who is a former Haryana minister, said.

Badal, a former Union minister, said she had slight symptoms. “I have quarantined myself at home and am taking all the necessary precautions. I would request all those who came in contact with me to isolate and get themselves tested at the earliest,” the 54-year-old SAD MP from Punjab’s Bathinda said.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh also confirmed that he has turned Covid positive. “My Covid test report is positive. I am currently in quarantine at my Delhi residence…,” said Singh in a tweet in Hindi.