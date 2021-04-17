Covid-19 Update: 419 expats tested Covid-19 positive in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated the Covid-19 situation in Bahrain. Meanwhile 1155 new coronavirus cases along with 1020 new recoveries and 7 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 419 expats.

Till now 162,089 confirmed cases were reported in the country. In this 150,179 were recovered. Till now 581 people were died due to the pandemic.

At present there are 11,329 active cases in the country. In this 162 people were admitted in hospitals. In this 86 people were admitted in ICUS. Till now 3869, 936 Covid-19 tests were conducted in Bahrain.