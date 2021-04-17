Covid-19 Update: 659 new recoveries reported in Qatar

827 new coronavirus cases along with 659 new recoveries and 9 new deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 579 contacts of active cases and 248 travel related.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 195,757. The overall infection tally has reached at 173,257. The death toll is at 376. At present there are 22,124 active cases.

29 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 469 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU. There are 165 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 1,417.

10439 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in Qatar. In this 4043 people were tested for the first time. Till now 183,4731 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.

15,462 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 1,225,110.