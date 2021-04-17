District administration extends partial lockdown

The district administration has extended the partial lockdown imposed in the district. The Indore district administration in Madhya Pradesh has announced this decision. The partial lockdown has been extended till April 23. The partial lockdown has been in effect in the district since April 12.

The “corona curfew” in the limits of the urban bodies’ in the district has been extended till April 23 due to the high rate of infection. According to the order, people will be allowed to buy every day essentials during the lockdown.