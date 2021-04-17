Gulf country lifts ban on importing live birds

A gulf country has lifted the ban imposed on import of live birds and products from some countries. Kuwait has decided this. The decision to lift the ban was announced by the Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources in Kuwait.

As per the new announcement, importing all types of live birds, hatchery eggs and chicks from Chile, Australia, and the Dominican Republic will be allowed. Earlier the ban was imposed as bird flu was reported in these countries.

All consignments are subject to the conditions and controls issued by the Animal Health Department of the Authority following the procedures of the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE). Consignments affected by any of the epidemic and infectious diseases will be rejected, after testing samples at the authority’s laboratory, said the authority.