Indian Railway releases new Covid-19 guidelines for passengers

Indian Railway has released new stricter Covid-19 guidelines to be followed during train journey and at railway stations. The new guidelines were released as the coronavirus cases are increasing in the country.

Railway urged all passengers to follow the two guidelines released today. Railway in the new guidelines asked all passengers to wear a face mask nd to avoid spitting during journey and at railway stations. A fine of up to Rs 500 will be imposed on the passengers for not following these guidelines at the railway premises or during travel in trains.

“Indian Railways is taking various measures to contain the spread of the resurgence of Covid-19 pandemic, in accordance with the guidelines issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Home Affairs from time to time. One of the specific guideline is to wear masks in order to contain the spread of the pandemic. The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for movement of trains as brought out by Indian Railways on May 11, 2020, says that it should be advised to all passengers that they shall be wearing face cover/ mask at entry and during travel,” said the circular issued by the Railway.

“Accordingly, to prevent spitting and act of similar nature and thus, to ensure wearing of face masks or face cover by all persons at railway premises (including trains), fines (up to 500) under Indian Railways (Penalties for activities affecting cleanliness at Railway Premises) Rules, 2012, shall be imposed by railway officials authorised for this purpose, from persons not wearing face mask or cover in railway premises including trains,” it stated.