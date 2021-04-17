Mahzooz Draw: Indian expats won 1 million UAE dirham

Fortune has once again blessed Indian expats in UAE. 6 Indian expats including 5 Keralites had won 1 million UAE dirham as the second-tier prize in the 20th weekly Mahzooz draw. They matched five out of six winning numbers 1-7-12-33-41-46. Each will get Dh166,667.

The grand Dh50 million first prize is yet to be won. The next Mahzooz draw is scheduled on Saturday (April 17) at 9pm (UAE time). Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing Al Emarat bottles of water. Each bottle of water purchased for Dh35 is equivalent to one line of numbers for the draw. The next draw will be held as scheduled on Saturday, April 17, at 9pm UAE time.