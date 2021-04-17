Remdesivir: Anti-viral drug stolen from a hospital in Bhopal

About 860 injections of Remdesivir drug, which is in high need for treating COVID-19 patients, were spotted “stolen” from the stock of the government-run Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, police said.

Internal sabotage cannot be ruled out behind the incident, an official said.

“860 Remdesivir injections were found stolen. We are investigating,” Bhopal Deputy Inspector General of Police Irshad Wali told PTI.

When asked whether the police have some hints in the case, he said the inquiry is on.

MP Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang said, “I have received the information about the theft of the injections. This is a very serious matter. Divisional Commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat and Bhopal Deputy Inspector General of Police Irshad Wali have reached the spot and started investigations,” he told reporters at the facility.

The Koh-e-FIza police station registered the case under sections 457 (house-breaking by night) and 380 (theft in any building) of the Indian Penal Code.

The theft took place when the shortage of Remdesivir injections has been reported from various parts of Madhya Pradesh which are battling a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Madhya Pradesh, on April 16, reported 11,045 fresh coronavirus cases, its biggest one-day increase so far, taking the state’s infection count to 3,84,563, as per the state health department. The overall mortality count rose to 4,425 as 60 more patients succumbed to the infection.

Madhya Pradesh has recorded 89,052 new cases and 439 fatalities since the beginning of April.