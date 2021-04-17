Tamil Actor Chiyaan Vikram celebrates his birthday today

Kenedy John Victor or popularly known as Vikram has been one of the seasoned actors with great versatility and mass appeal. Vikram turned 55 today. This brilliant performer has acted in Telugu, Malayalam movies apart from Tamil. With 7 Filmfare Awards South, 1 National Award and Tamil Nadu State Film Award to his credit, Chiyaan Vikram has been quite a prominent star. His USP lies in the fact that the actor commands respect for both masala and character-driven roles. Model-turned actor, film producer, voice actor, Vikram is known for his playback singing as well.