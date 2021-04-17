Tamil Nadu: Over 8,000 new cases and about 13,000 deaths reported

On Friday, Tamil Nadu reported 8,449 new Covid-19 infections and 33 deaths, making the state’s caseload to 971,384 and death toll to 13,032, said the health department.

The patients’ recovery rate rose to 896,759 on Friday with 4,920 patients being discharged, a bulletin said. The active cases in Tamil Nadu are 61,593.

Chennai remained to frame the major chunk of the new cases, considering 2,636 new infections aggregating to 277,300. At 4,364, it leads to the number of deaths too.

The bulletin said that a total of 97,201 samples was tested on Friday. As many as 30 people who arrived from various destinations, including the United Arab Emirates, were among those to test positive.

Of the 33 new deaths reported four of them died without any pre-existing illness, which included a 47-year-old man from Dharmapuri, the bulletin said.

The government said a private lab in Chennai was recently granted approval to take up Covid-19 testing, taking the total number of facilities operating in the state to 263.