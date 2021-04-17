Top Hindu seers announces their decision about Kumbh Mela

Top Hindu seers has announced their decision regarding the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avadheshanand Giri , the chief of Juna Akhada has announced that the seers had decided to end the Kumbh Mela.

“Our first priority is the protection of the people of India (against Covid). In view of the coronavirus pandemic, we have performed the visarjan of all Gods. This is the end of Kumbh for Juna Akhara,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged all Hindu seers to end the pilgrmage citing the Covid-19 situation. “I appealed that two ”shahi snan” (royal baths) have taken place and Kumbh (participation) should now be kept symbolic. This will give a boost to the fight against this crisis,” PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier this week, the Niranjani Akhada and Tapo Nidhi Shri Anand Akhada announced that they are ending their participation in the Kumbh Mela . Earlier, three of the 13 akhadas have ended their participation from the Kumbh Mela.